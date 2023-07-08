NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in an apartment complex on Friday night that displaced two tenants.
The fire was reported through an alarm indicating sprinkler flow just before 11 p.m. at 12 Moody St., Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Lakeside Apartments, which is near Landry Avenue, has 22 units but the fire was contained to just one apartment.
Arriving firefighters observed smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment building, the fire chief said.
“Crews found a small fire coming from a second floor apartment that was being contained by the sprinkler system,” Coleman said.
A second alarm was struck to bring in mutual aid from surrounding towns.
“Due to the quick efforts by the North Attleboro Fire Department and mutual aid partners,” Coleman said, the fire was brought under control and extinguished.
There were no reported injuries.
The two people displaced were assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the North Attleboro Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.
Firefighters from Attleboro, Plainville, Foxboro, Mansfield, and Cumberland responded along with Mansfield Emergency Management Agency and the Providence Canteen truck, which provides food and drink to firefighters during fires.