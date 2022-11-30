WRENTHAM -- Authorities will have to euthanize one dog and another has been adopted a week after they were found abandoned near the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.

The dogs, an older, blind Chihuahua and a 1-year-old beagle-terrier mix, were found roaming on Route 1A near the mall entrance last Wednesday night.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.