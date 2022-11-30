WRENTHAM -- Authorities will have to euthanize one dog and another has been adopted a week after they were found abandoned near the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
The dogs, an older, blind Chihuahua and a 1-year-old beagle-terrier mix, were found roaming on Route 1A near the mall entrance last Wednesday night.
“It’s almost mind blowing that someone would do that the day before Thanksgiving,” Animal Control Officer Chris Wider said Wednesday.
Considering how congested the area is, Wider and Police Chief Bill McGarth said it was amazing neither dog was struck by a car, particularly the blind one.
The female mixed-breed dog was suffering from sarcoptic mange and was bleeding all over from scratching itself, Wider said.
Both dogs were taken to Countryside Veterinary Clinic on Ellery Street. The mixed-breed dog has responded well to treatment and is recovering at the home of a veterinarian, who has adopted the animal, Wider said.
Unfortunately, Wider said, the Chihuahua will have to be euthanized because of its age and poor health.
McGrath said initially, authorities were uncertain whether the dogs were lost and published social media posts in the hope of identifying the owner or owners.
A post on the Wrentham police Facebook page was shared 130 times and almost 200 individuals responded. But as of Wednesday, McGrath and Wider said the posts garnered no tips.
Police will continue to investigate in order to try to identify the owner or owners, according to McGrath.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.