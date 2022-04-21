MANSFIELD -- Two people escaped injury when a tractor-trailer dump truck flipped on its side after colliding with a car on Interstate 495 North Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say.
The dump truck was not carrying a load and ended up blocking the high-speed lane following the 3 p.m. crash south of the Route 140 exit.
Firefighters say the drivers of the truck and the car declined to be taken to a hospital.
Traffic was slowed on both sides of the highway after the crash.
The truck was righted about two hours later and firefighters reported no fuel leak.
The driver’s side of the car was damaged.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police.