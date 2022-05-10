MANSFIELD -- Two people escaped serious injury when the car they were traveling in went out of control and flipped on its side on Spring Street Tuesday morning.
The victims in the single-car accident suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The accident occurred just after 7 a.m. in the area of 101 Spring St., between Spring Brook Cemetery and Dean Street.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by police.