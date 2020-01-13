ATTLEBORO -- Two people face drug charges after police arrested them in a parked car over the weekend in the downtown area.
Responding to a report of suspicious activity, police went to 5 Bank St. just after 11 a.m. Sunday and arrested the pair following a subsequent investigation. Police say they found what appeared to be crack cocaine, Adderall pills and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
Justin M. Jarvis, 44, of North Providence, was charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine and unlawful possession of Adderall.
A passenger in the car, Wilmella Burns, 42, of 5 Bank St., Attleboro, was charged with possession of crack cocaine.
