SEEKONK -- A man and woman are facing drug charges after they jumped out a second-story window at a local motel only to be chased down by police, officials said.
Police were called to the Clarion Inn at 940 Fall River Ave., near Interstate 195, at about 2:20 p.m. Monday for a report of suspicious activity.
After arriving, they chased the pair after they jumped out of the window of their room, Lt. Gerard LaFleur said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the room and reported finding 86 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than $5,000 in cash.
The suspects were identified as Almir Sales, 37, of Fall River, and Tyler Donahue, 29, of Pawtucket. They complained of injuries and were taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.
Officers were assisted in the investigation by officer Sgt. Adam Laprade and his K9 partner Mattis.
The suspects face warrants charging them with trafficking in methamphetamine, malicious damage and drug distribution. Sales faces an additional charge of receiving a stolen or lost credit card, LaFleur said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.