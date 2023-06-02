ATTLEBORO — Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after police received a tip about alleged narcotics activity at a motel on Route 1 in North Attleboro.

Justin Belliveau, 43, of North Dighton, and Rachel L. Martin, 31, of 67 Mechanic St., Attleboro, were ordered held without bail after their arraignment Friday in Attleboro District Court.

