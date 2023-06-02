ATTLEBORO — Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after police received a tip about alleged narcotics activity at a motel on Route 1 in North Attleboro.
Justin Belliveau, 43, of North Dighton, and Rachel L. Martin, 31, of 67 Mechanic St., Attleboro, were ordered held without bail after their arraignment Friday in Attleboro District Court.
They pleaded innocent to trafficking in fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine and possession of prescription pills.
The pair was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in a room at the Knights Inn on Route 1 after police received a call from a tipster who said they had narcotics in the room, according to a prosecutor and court records.
During a subsequent investigation, police say they found over 21 grams of alleged fentanyl, 27 pills used to treat mood disorders, a small amount of cash and alleged drug paraphernalia.
A prosecutor told the judge a police officer saw Martin in the bathroom holding a pipe with residue in it. Both appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, according to a police report.
However, defense lawyers Michael Carroll and Sandra Ferreira said the room was not rented by their clients and that police entered it without consent or a warrant.
The tipster told police he rented the room but was kicked out by the pair, whom he only knew by their first names, and could not get his money back, according to a police report.
The pair were arrested in November by North Attleboro police after a car chase. Belliveau, the driver, was recently released from jail after serving a six-month term related to the chase, according to a prosecutor.
Martin was out of bail on charges of possession of heroin and cocaine and was also arraigned on charges of driving without a license.
At the prosecution’s request, Judge Brian Palmucci revoked her bail on the prior drug case and ordered her held without bail.
The prosecution has also requested a dangerousness hearing for the pair. Their cases were continued to Monday when new attorneys can represent them for the hearing.
