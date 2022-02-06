MANSFIELD — Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug distribution and gun charges related to an alleged stash house, where police say they recovered over a kilogram of cocaine and two handguns last summer.
Malik D. Bean-Bousseau, 28, of Brockton, and Malik Parsons, 26, of Boston, have pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Bean-Bousseau is being held in federal custody without bail pending a detention hearing Monday. Parsons was freed over the objections of federal prosecutors in December on personal recognizance with an electronic monitoring bracelet, according to court records.
They face charges of conspiracy to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute the substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Following an undercover investigation, Bean-Bousseau was arrested Aug. 2 when police and federal agents raided an alleged stash house in an apartment at One Mansfield Apartments. The large apartment building is located near the commuter train station.
At the time of his arrest, Bean-Bousseau was free on bail on charges in which police say they recovered over 30 grams of fentanyl in a traffic stop in October 2020 in Avon.
Authorities allege the two suspects were distributing narcotics in Brockton, Abington and Foxboro. The indictment says the alleged crimes occurred on or about June 1, 2021 to the day of Bean-Bousseau’s arrest.
In addition to the alleged narcotics, authorities say they seized a Ruger 5.7 mm semi-automatic handgun and a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated number.
Bean-Bousseau had been held without bail since his arrest on state charges after he was deemed a dangerous person in Attleboro District Court. Parsons was charged after a subsequent investigation.
Management of the apartment complex notified police after it suspected illegal activity at the apartment which was rented by a woman who hardly stayed there, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by Mansfield Detective Anthony Lattanzio.