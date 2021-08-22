Two Foxboro teens are trying to make a difference in the lives of veterans and those who are currently serving in the military.
Alvin Pham, 14, and Faleehah Dam, 15, both Foxboro High School students, are collecting items for those service members in need in conjunction with the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
They plan are collecting wish list items, including personal care items, and monetary donations for care packages for veterans and MMFH (massmilitaryheroes.org)
They said the effort is a way to remember and honor the heroes of tragic events, as well as those who have lost their lives in service to the country.
“We want to engage as many people as possible to help carry forward the legacy of courageous heroes and to help with our goal,” Pham said.
The two are part of a program called Project 351 (project351.org). Project 351 is a nonprofit organization whose aim is to aid people in different ways across Massachusetts through youth-led service. Each year it holds a series of events and fundraisers as part of that goal.
Pham, who serves as the Foxboro ambassador for the project, said Ahern Middle School teachers recommended him for the organization when he was in 8th grade.
“I did not know about the organization but I was excited when I got elected, but also a little bit nervous. It was my first time serving so I didn’t know what would have happened. And it’s only one person that they said (are elected) from every town,” Pham said.
Pham has been with Project 351 since January. He said his personal goal through this project is to reach a wide range of people and encourage kindness and compassion by helping those in need.
Pham and Dam will be creating posters and putting them up around town to effectively spread the word, give information on the project, and share the link to the website.
Dam said this is important to her because she has a great respect for the sacrifice veterans have made.
“The goal is to collect 100 personal care items to put in the care packages and to engage a wide range of people in our service so we can remember and honor the heroes of 9/11 together,” Dam said.
A collection box will be set up at Personal Best Karate in Foxboro where Dam has taken karate lessons since she was in the third grade.
“It’s just a great support system there where I feel like I can engage as many people, students, their parents as possible and they are supportive about my idea,” said Dam, who is now in 10th grade is going for her second-degree black belt.
To find out what is needed or to make a donation, scan the QR code www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1EEHU5M12U4II? for the wish list or Venmo @project351-Foxboro.
