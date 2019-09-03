REHOBOTH -- Two local residents were among three dozen people arrested at a counter-demonstration to a "straight pride" parade over the weekend in Boston.
Richard Wood, 37, and Michelle Wood, 35, were both charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to authorities.
They and 34 others were arrested Saturday and were to appear in Boston Municipal Court this week.
Michelle Wood was also charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and Richard Wood was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.
An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority.
Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community. They outnumbered the parade crowd.
Several arguments and minor fights were reported. Four officers suffered minor injuries.
Boston police said they would review officers' use of force during the demonstrations. A video posted on social media shows two officers using what appears to be pepper spray.
