FOXBORO — The planning board is scheduled to resume deliberations Thursday night on a mixed-use development that would markedly change the face of South Street, between Market Street and the Common rotary, and raze two historic buildings.
The project, dubbed Kingswood Commons by developer Joseph Lynch, features 46 residential units along with ground-floor commercial space in two separate buildings, one between Bank of America and the Bay Colony Group (opposite the Common) and the other across South Street from Roberts & Sons Funeral Home.
Unveiled informally in late 2017, plans for the project were presented at a Jan. 23 public hearing and subsequently continued to Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
More specifically, “Building A,” located opposite the Common, would be three stories in height with a below-grade parking garage accessible from the rear. It would contain 12 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom rental units, as well as 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
“Building B,” located opposite the funeral home, is also proposed as a three-story structure with 24 one-bedroom and 8 two-bedroom rental units above 1,400 square feet of retail space.
Although the site facing the Common is currently vacant, two historic structures would be razed to make way for the proposed structure on South Street. Most prominent of the two is the so-called “American House,” built in 1855 for James Edson Carpenter. Over the years, it served as a private residence, post office, bank and library before being converted into apartments.
Lynch’s plans also seek to demolish an adjacent structure on South Street and a third, located at the corner of Market and Centennial streets behind Bank of America.
The combined, horseshoe-shaped one-acre parcel, with frontage on South Street, Market Street and the Common rotary, encircles the Bay Colony Group building opposite Memorial Hall.
A total of 55 on-site parking spaces are proposed, most surface spaces located to the rear of the parcel, but also 14 garage spaces beneath Building A. These would be complemented by 11 additional curbside spaces along South and Market streets.
If approved by the planning board, Kingswood Commons would be the third significant mixed-use project pending in the town center that addresses Foxboro’s strategy for downtown development, combining both commerce and “walkable” living for tenants.
Last November, planning board members granted Douglas King Builders four special permits allowing a proposed brewpub and 19 one-bedroom rental units on a half-acre, town-owned parcel occupied by the former fire station and the former Keating Funeral Home building.
A Superior Court appeal of that decision by Alison and Richard Bancroft, whose Market Street home is situated to the rear of the property, is pending.
And two years ago, a Medfield developer filed plans for 50 apartments and a 4,600-square-foot retail-office building at 29 Wall St. on property once occupied by Grossman’s Lumber and more recently by an engineering firm.
Although approved by the town, that project languished for more than a year before developers demolished the old structures in anticipation of commencing construction this spring.
