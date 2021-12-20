WRENTHAM -- At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 Monday morning.
Five vehicles were reported involved in the accident, which took place about 10 a.m. just north of Madison Street.
Two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, but it's not known at this time how bad the injuries were.
All three lanes of the southbound side of Route 1 were closed off for some time.
MassDOT responded as well as a sander to help clean up fluid leaks from the vehicles.
The intersection of Route 1 and Madison has been the scene of many serious accidents over the years, including some fatal crashes.
Supercharged Entertainment sports center and the expansive Ledgeview Way retail, restaurant and housing complex are located on Route 1 near Madison Street and the Plainville line.
