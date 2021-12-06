REHOBOTH — Drivers in separate crashes on Interstate 195 were injured over the weekend, including one who struck a state police cruiser a minute after two troopers got out of the vehicle.
The state police cruiser was parked blocking the scene of a crash in which an SUV rolled over into the median and ignited on fire early Sunday morning, according to the fire department.
The driver of the vehicle approached arriving rescue personnel and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to the fire department.
While cleaning up that crash, a car struck the rear of a state police SUV parked in with its emergency lights on in the middle lane blocking traffic, according the fire department.
The impact sent the cruiser into the a guardrail. A minute prior to the crash, the two troopers working on the report of the initial crash had gotten out of the vehicle, according to the fire department.
The driver of the car that struck the cruiser suffered severe facial cuts. Air bags in the vehicle activated but the driver was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the fire department.
Both crashes occurred less than 200 feet from each other and no fire or police personnel were injured, according to the fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.