attleboro house fire 9.5.22

Firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze on Thomas Avenue in Attleboro on Sunday.

 Ed Burke / Firegroundphotos.net

ATTLEBORO — A house fire sent two residents to the hospital and displaced a family of six Sunday afternoon in South Attleboro.

The two-alarm blaze was reported at a 2 1/2-story modern colonial-style home at 25 Thomas Ave., which is off Highland Avenue (Route 123) near the Rhode Island line.