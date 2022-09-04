ATTLEBORO — A house fire sent two residents to the hospital and displaced a family of six Sunday afternoon in South Attleboro.
The two-alarm blaze was reported at a 2 1/2-story modern colonial-style home at 25 Thomas Ave., which is off Highland Avenue (Route 123) near the Rhode Island line.
All occupants were reported out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, but one resident suffered minor burns and another was also taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, fire officials said.
The fire, officials said, appeared to start in a second floor bedroom, and heavy flames could be seen coming from that area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and neighbors said they heard a loud noise that sounded like a boom.
Area fire departments from Rhode Island and Massachusetts provided mutual aid.
The heat and humidity made it difficult to fight the fire, officials said.
The Red Cross was helping the family.