ATTLEBORO — Two suspects arrested in the April 24 beating of a disabled man outside an East Side liquor store have been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Cory Silva, 29, and Shawn T. Farmer, 41, both of Attleboro, were indicted on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to court records made public Friday.
They are accused of kicking and beating a man in his 50s outside Brothers Liquors on Pine Street. The victim suffered a concussion and facial injuries, according to court records.
Farmer faces an additional indictment of giving police a false identification after his arrest.
The defendants pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court after their arrest.
The indictment transfers to the case for prosecution in Fall River Superior Court.
No date for arraignment in that court was immediately scheduled.
