MANSFIELD -- Two people were injured early Sunday morning in a head-on crash on Interstate 495.
Mansfield and Foxboro fire departments responded to the crash on I-495 South at Exit 12 at about 12:30 a.m. and found two patients, one of whom was trapped in a vehicle, according to the Mansfield Fire Department.
Firefighters had to use an extricating tool to free the person.
Both patients were transported to Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.
A Nissan Mirano and a Ford F150 sustained significant damage in the accident and were towed from the scene.
The accident is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.
