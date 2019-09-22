ATTLEBORO -- A motorcyclist and the occupant of a car were both injured in a crash late Saturday morning.
The crash, which involved two cars and the motorcycle, was reported around 10:45 a.m. on South Main Street (Route 152) at Thatcher Street.
The motorcyclist suffered an arm injury and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment. The occupant of one of the two cars was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for a minor injury.
Traffic in the area was diverted up Locust Street and down Thatcher Street so police could investigate the crash and firefighters could attend to the injured.
