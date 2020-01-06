WRENTHAM — Two people were injured Monday afternoon when a van and car collided on Route 1, north of Myrtle Street and near the Foxboro line.
A male passenger in the car was ejected and taken to the hospital by a Foxboro ambulance. He suffered what were described by Wrentham Deputy Fire Chief Robert Maduskuie as non-life-threatening injuries.
The female driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence by a Wrentham ambulance.
The crash occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the four-lane highway.
Route 1 was shut down and traffic was diverted onto Myrtle Street for about 20 minutes, according to a state police spokesperson.
The accident was cleared in about 25 minutes, state police added.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks, but the car appeared to have hit a guardrail and spun out of control, Maduskuie said.
Wrentham police also responded to the crash scene as did state Department of Transportation workers, who cleaned up debris that was scattered in a large area on the highway.
