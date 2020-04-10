NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Two people escaped serious injury after their vehicle crashed into woods and caught fire off Interstate 95 early Friday morning.
The accident was reported about 2:10 a.m. on I-95 North near the I-495 exit.
"Upon our arrival we found one vehicle on its side in the woods with all occupants out of the vehicle," Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and took both occupants to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with nonlife-threatening injuries, Coleman said.
State Police and Mansfield firefighters assisted at the scene.
