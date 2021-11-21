SEEKONK — A crash at the intersection of Taunton Avenue and Jacob Street Saturday sent two people to the hospital .
The crash, involving four vehicles, occurred around 10:30 a.m.
Two drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the crash was caused by the front car stopping short of another car taking an abrupt left-hand turn, causing the two other cars involved to rear-end one another.
There was a slight traffic delay on Taunton Avenue as crews worked to clear and investigate the scene.
