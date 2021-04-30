NORTON -- Firefighters had to cut the roof of a car to free an elderly man following a two-vehicle crash Friday at East Main and Pine streets.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, fire officials said.
An elderly woman in the car was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Another person was examined at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to fire Capt. Eric Tynan.
The accident occurred about 1:50 p.m., slowing traffic on the busy street.
The cause of the accident was under investigation by police.
