ATTLEBORO -- At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer truck early Thursday on Interstate 95 South.
The victim was in cardiac arrest when rescue officials arrived at the crash scene near the Interstate 295 exit, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
Rescue officials were able to restore the patient’s breathing, Lachance said, before taking the victim to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with critical injuries.
The victim’s current condition is unknown, according to the fire chief.
The crash occurred about 4 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
Two lanes of traffic were closed while state police and rescue officials were at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by state police.
