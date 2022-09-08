NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on North Avenue Wednesday night.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on North Avenue Wednesday night.
The accident was reported about 10 p.m. in the area of 27 North Ave., near Commonwealth Avenue.
The victims were take to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, but their injuries were not believed to be too serious.
The accident closed North Avenue into the early morning hours to allow North Attleboro Electric crews to replace the pole, which had snapped.
The vehicle was reported heavily damaged.
