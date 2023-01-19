ATTLEBORO — Former mayor Paul Heroux is dipping into the executive pool at City Hall to help him run the Bristol County sheriff’s department.
Heroux has hired Jeremy Stull, the city’s director of budget and administration, to be his director of budget and finance in the sheriff’s department, and Personnel Director Owen Bebeau to be his chief of staff.
Heroux described Stull as “absolutely brilliant” when it comes to financial matters.
He said the sheriff’s department has never had a “cohesive personnel operation” and Bebeau will organize that as well as assume other administrative duties.
Heroux said he’s excited to get Stull and Bebeau on board.
He said he spent more time with Bebeau than any other department head and he and Bebeau and Stull work very well together.
Stull’s last day with the city is Feb. 16. Bebeau’s last day is Feb. 3
Neither Stull or Bebeau responded to requests for comment, but both have submitted their letters of resignation.
Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio said “it will be a challenge” without them, “but we have a great team here at City Hall and we’ll do this together,.”
While DiLisio is prohibited from hiring replacements, he will get the process started so whoever is elected mayor on Feb. 28 will have candidates to interview.
Heroux said he does not plan to bring anyone else from City Hall to the sheriff’s department.
Both Stull and Bebeau will get significant boosts in pay.
Currently, Stull is making $115,165 a year with the city. He’ll be going to $150,000 at the sheriff’s department, Heroux said. Meanwhile, Bebeau is making $123,792 with the city and will go to $153,000.
Heroux said the salaries were already budgeted, though he did note that he boosted Bebeau by about $5,000, from $148,000.
And Heroux himself will get a big raise as well. As mayor he was making $137,105 annually. As sheriff he will get $172,000.
That salary is set by the state Legislature, he said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.