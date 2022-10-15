MANSFIELD -- Two people died and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a crash involving five cars on Interstate 495 South just south of the South Main Street bridge.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. and when first responders responded to the scene they found the five vehicles and debris spread out over several hundred feet, according to the fire department.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. One person declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.
Mansfield firefighters were assisted by Norton firefighters.
The cause of the crash was under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and troopers assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The highway was closed for about four hours while the accident reconstruction team conducting its investigation at the scene.
Due to the crash and investigation, traffic was delayed in the area of Route 140 South from School Street and at the off-ramp from I-495 South to South Main Street, according to police.
Traffic from the highway was detoured from I-495 South from off-ramp and across South Main Street bridge and back onto the highway.
