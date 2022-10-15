mansfield fire truck

MANSFIELD -- Two people died and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a crash involving five cars on Interstate 495 South just south of the South Main Street bridge.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. and when first responders responded to the scene they found the five vehicles and debris spread out over several hundred feet, according to the fire department.

