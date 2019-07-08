PLAINVILLE — An elderly couple died Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident on Taunton Street.
Neither their names nor other information about the couple were released, pending notification of family, authorities said Monday night.
The man driving the car died after being taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with serious injuries. His wife died after being taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, authorities said
The occupants of the van the couple collided with were also injured. The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and the passenger to Sturdy, according to a spokesman for the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
Their injuries were not life threatening, David Traub, the spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said.
The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 36 Taunton St., and forced officials to close the road for several hours. The road was still closed as of 7 p.m.
The accident occurred when the elderly man driving his car south attempted to turn around and collided with the van traveling south behind him, police Lt. James Floyd said.
The car had Florida license plates and officials radioed from the scene that at least one of the victims was in their 80s.
No charges were immediately filed.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by local and state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.