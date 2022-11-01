Attleboro and Seekonk police lost a combined 80-plus years of experience last week with the retirements of two longtime officers.
In Attleboro, Capt. James MacDonald retired after nearly 40 years of service to the city after transferring from the Rehoboth Police Department.
MacDonald rose through the ranks from patrol to detective, where he was promoted to a detective sergeant before becoming a captain.
In an emotional police radio broadcast, Police Chief Kyle Heagney thanked MacDonald for his service and friendship and said he will be missed.
MacDonald shook hands with officers lined up outside Skyroc Brewery on Riverbank Road in Attleboro where a retirement party was held.
In Seekonk, Officer David Snape called it a career after 41 years of service to the town. Snape became a special police officer in 1981 before going full time in 1984.
Police Chief Dean Isabella presented Snape with a shadow box with Seekonk police badges during a gathering at the police station before Snape was given a police escort out of the public safety complex.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.