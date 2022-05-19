MANSFIELD — While a woman went inside to pay for a fill-up at a downtown gas station Thursday afternoon, two men allegedly stole her car and fled from police into Norton where they were apprehended behind a restaurant, authorities said.
The driver, Darrius Fiske, 19, and passenger, Austin Pacheco, both of Taunton, were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court on a variety of charges, Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.
Fiske was ordered held in police custody on $3,000 cash bail and Pacheco was ordered held on $1,000 cash, Ellsworth said.
They were arrested about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after fleeing from the car behind Mac and Walt’s burger bar on Old Colony Road (Route 123) in Norton, according to police.
One of the suspects was arrested in the parking lot and the other was apprehended in the woods after a brief search, Norton police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
Mansfield police responded to the Gulf gas station at North Main Street and Route 106 about 2:10 p.m., where a woman reported two men stole her car while she went inside to pay for her gas, Ellsworth said.
Detectives Sgt. Dan MacLean and Patrick Pennie and K9 Officer Mike Fitzgerald later obtained video from a security camera allegedly showing the two suspects stealing the car.
Ellsworth said the men had been sitting on a fence at the gas station before they allegedly stole the vehicle.
The car was seen driving west down Route 106 and then spotted from a distance by Officer Danielle Titus on Route 140, Ellsworth said.
Titus attempted to catch up to the vehicle and turned on her lights to stop it at one point. The car went south on Route 140 toward Interstate 495 before getting off at the Mansfield Avenue exit to go into Norton.
Titus broke off her pursuit of the vehicle before Norton Officer Melanie Costa, who was notified of the chase, spotted it going south on Mansfield Avenue and attempted to stop it, according to Jackson.
Costa pursued the vehicle onto West Main Street (Route 123) toward Attleboro. As it approached the area of the Norton Middle School, Costa ended the chase for public safety reasons as the car continued at a high rate of speed, Jackson said.
Costa continued to monitor the vehicle at a distance and saw it turn into the parking lot of Mac and Walt’s and go behind the building, Jackson said.
With the help of the Norton Problem Oriented Policing Team, who were in the area as well, both suspects were apprehended after fleeing from the car, he said.
Mansfield Police responded to the scene and were also assisted by two state police troopers.
Fiske, who is wanted on two pending warrants, is charged by Mansfield police with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a class E substance, driving with a suspended license, driving to endanger and other related traffic offenses.
Pacheco faces a charge of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Ellsworth. Jackson said related charges will be filed against the men by Norton police.