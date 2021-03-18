ATTLEBORO — Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 killing of a former city resident during a botched marijuana robbery, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.
Devaun Petigny and Job Williams were sentenced to prison in Fall River Superior Court after admitting to their roles in the killing of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare, according to the DA’s office.
Following a joint sentencing recommendation to Judge Raffi Yessayan on Friday, Williams was given a 20- to 25-year prison term along with five years’ probation once he gets out, according to DA’s office spokesman Gregg Miliote.
Petigny, formerly of Attleboro, was sentenced to a 6- to 8-year prison term followed by two years’ probation, Miliote said.
Authorities say Williams and another man, both of Boston, were armed with guns and forced their way into a home at 148 South Ave. on Dec. 4, 2017 to rob 10 pounds of marijuana.
During the incident, Pomare, an Attleboro native who had returned from California to stay at the house with a friend, was fatally shot once in the face.
The case against the alleged shooter, Jaquan Cohen, is awaiting trial. He has pleaded innocent to murder.
Pomare had shipped the marijuana to the house earlier but was not expected to be there when the men forced their way inside, according to court records.
When he learned the marijuana was at the house, Petigny planned the robbery and enlisted the help of others, according to court records.
Although Petigny agreed to plead guilty, lawyers for both sides argued for different sentencing recommendations.
Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan recommended 10- to 15-year prison term while Petigny’s lawyer asked for a three- to four-year term.
In addition to manslaughter, Petigny pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a home invasion and conspiracy to commit an unarmed robbery.
Williams also pleaded guilty to home invasion, armed assault with intent to rob and unlawful possession of a firearm.
“I am pleased that the defendants were held accountable for their role in the senseless death of the victim, Thomas Pomare,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.
The getaway driver, Archie Charles of Malden, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges a year after the killing. He was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.
