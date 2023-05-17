timothy slowey with lawyer
Timothy Slowey, at right, with his lawyer Greg Johnson of Boston, during his arraignment Friday in Attleboro District Court.

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The girlfriend of a former city man facing child rape charges and her stepson have been arraigned on charges of offering money to the alleged victim so she would not testify at trial.

Meredith L. O’Brien, 41, of 19 Black Oak Drive, Attleboro, and her stepson, Jason O’Brien, 24, of Cumberland, are accused of offering the alleged victim, now 21, between $10,000 and $50,000, according to court records.

