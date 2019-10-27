ATTLEBORO — Two more downtown factories are in line to become apartment buildings as the city’s center continues its transformation from a manufacturing to a residential district.
A company called 54 Union Street LLC has applied for permits to renovate 54 Union St. and 12 Dunham St. into 43 apartments.
A number of special permits and a variance are needed from the city’s zoning board of appeals before the project can go forward.
Peter A. Manickas of Seekonk owns both buildings which house the Metal Tile Technology and Plastic Craft companies, respectively.
According to plans on file with the city, the apartment complex would be known as “The Jewel” and contain seven, two-bedroom units, 15 one-bedroom units, and 21 studio units.
The five-story Union Street structure was built in 1908 and is known as the Ingraham building.
It was originally home to the A.S. Ingraham Co., which produced chemicals, paints and varnishes.
The two-story Dunham Street building was built in 1931 and has housed Plastic Craft since that time.
The Ingraham building fronts on Union and runs parallel to Dunham.
Plastic Craft is behind it and ends at Crandell Court.
Together, the structures cover a 15,118-square-foot lot.
If permits are approved, it would be the second major residential project on Union.
GAM Realty was recently awarded permits for 59 apartments in a former five-story factory at 37 Union known as the Foster building.
That project is the first phase of a larger development which is expected to consume the west side of Union between Mill and Park streets.
Phase II would see the construction of 60 apartments in the Composite Modules building on the corner of Union and Mill, directly across from 54 Union.
The third phase could include the construction of a commercial building at Union and Park.
All of the buildings are near the MBTA commuter rail station on Mill.
Officials hope the apartments will attract Boston commuters and eventually boost downtown’s retail sector, which flourished when factories were on nearly every corner.
Downtown decay set in when giant retail malls like Emerald Square in North Attleboro were built and giant employers like Balfour Co. left.
Over the last 20 years, efforts have gathered momentum to revitalize the center with residential structures which are going up on nearly every corner, with the MBTA station as a major drawing card.
Renaissance Station North, a six-story, 80-unit apartment building stands on a lot at South Main and Wall streets once occupied by Automatic Machine. It opened in 2015.
Developer Marco Crugnale has permits to build a sister complex, Renaissance Station South, a 136-unit apartment building, on a 1.5 acre lot on the southern corner of South Main and Wall, also the former site of Automatic Machine.
Crugnale is expected to complete the purchase of the lot from the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority this week for about $1.6 million.
Christopher Heights, an assisted living facility, occupies the lot just north of Renaissance Station North and took the place of two other factories which were razed to make way for it.
Meanwhile, just to the south of the Renaissance Station South site, the ARA owns a seven-acre parcel, formerly the home of the city’s public works yard, which is undergoing an environmental cleanup and is expected to be marketed to developers in 2021.
That site runs along River Front Drive and is part of the city’s new transit-oriented development zone which was created to allow an intense mix of residential and retail uses.
