ATTLEBORO -- Two more companies have been approved to sell adult use marijuana in Attleboro, bringing the total of city-approved retail recreational pot shops to four.
The zoning board of appeals recently granted special permits to Major Bloom, LLC based in Boston and Aspen Blue Cultures, Inc. based in Providence.
The permit for Major Bloom, which will be located at 20 John Williams St., allows manufacturing and cultivation operations as well as a retail shop.
Aspen Blue Cultures, which will be located at 40 Forest St., was awarded a permit limited to retail sales of adult use marijuana.
The company was also awarded a separate special permit to sell medical marijuana.
The sale of medical and adult use marijuana are kept separate, because medical marijuana is not taxed.
Neither Major Bloom, nor Aspen Blue have state permits.
Major Bloom has applied to the Cannabis Control Commission for an adult use license, according to the latest list published by the agency, but Aspen Blue has not.
Major Bloom intends to renovate the former Guyot Bros. jewelry company on John Williams for its operation, while Aspen Blue intends to build a new shop on Forest.
Bristol County Wellness Center and Ashli's, Inc. already have special permits from the city and provisional licenses from the state to sell, grow and manufacture adult use marijuana.
Both have medical marijuana permits from the city as well. BCWC has a provisional license to sell medical marijuana from the state.
BCWC, which is also known as Nova Farms, is renovating a former jewelry factory at 34 Extension St. for its business, but a cloud is hanging over the budding business.
One of its eight owners, Mark Rioux of North Attleboro, was arrested last week in connection with a police investigation of an illegal marijuana cultivation facility discovered on Eddy Street.
He pleaded innocent to charges and said the allegations are “totally false.”
Mayor Paul Heroux said no action will be taken against the BCWC at this time because the legal issues are unresolved.
Ashli’s Inc. plans to build a shop at 70 Frank Mossberg Drive.
Owners Ashley and John Irving plan to build another structure at 76 Frank Mossberg Drive to house Alshi’s Farm and Ashli’s Extracts which are marijuana cultivation and manufacturing businesses, respectively.
They also own The Leonard J. Irving Center, a medical marijuana business for which they have a city permit and an application in process with the state.
In addition Briarleaf, LLC, headquartered in Foxboro, was awarded a special permit to expand its operation for the cultivation and manufacture of adult use marijuana at 527 Pleasant St.
The company already has special permit from the city for a medical marijuana business and a provisional license from the state.
And finally, Beacon Compassion Center, headquartered in Norwood, has a provisional license from the state to grow and manufacture adult use marijuana on Franklin McKay Road.
It does not have a city permit.
