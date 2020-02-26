WRENTHAM — Two more suspects have been arraigned on charges related to an incident last month where someone in a Jeep allegedly pointed a BB handgun at a group of King Philip Regional High School girls who were walking along Route 140 after school.
Kevin F. Hickey, 20, of Canton, and Josue C. Compres, 21, of Boston, are free on their own recognizance after pleading innocent last week in Wrentham District Court to assault by means of a dangerous weapon and accosting.
Police say Compres was one of three passengers and Hickey was the driver of the Jeep that drove up to the six girls on Jan. 30. One of the passengers allegedly pointed the gun at them before the vehicle drove off.
Police believe the BB gun was manufactured to look like a higher-caliber firearm.
The man who allegedly pointed the gun, Richard Brea, 21, of Boston, pleaded innocent two weeks ago to the same charges the other defendants are facing.
The fourth suspect, Elijah C. Matthew, 19, of Walpole, is in custody of the state Department of Youth Services for a probation violation and has not yet been arraigned, according to court records.
In court last week, prosecutors wanted to revoke the bail that Compres was free on pending a charge in Quincy District Court of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. However, Judge Steven Thomas rejected the request.
The suspects have been ordered to stay away from the high school as well as the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 140 near downtown, where they reportedly approached other girls following the alleged gun incident.
They are due back in court in April for pretrial conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.