NORFOLK — The police department is starting the new year with two new officers.
Nicholas Ethier and Ryan Jasset were sworn in after graduating from the Plymouth Police Academy, where they received 24 weeks of training.
The officers fill vacancies left by the retirements of Sgt. Kevin Roake and Officer Thomas Degnim earlier this year.
Ethier served as the academy class president and Jasset as an academy squad leader.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private graduation ceremony was held at the police academy Wednesday.
Afterwards, the officers returned to the police station where they were welcomed by their families, other members of the department and Town Administrator Blythe Robinson at a small outdoor ceremony to celebrate their graduation.
