NORFOLK -- Two police officers have been promoted to sergeants and were sworn in during a recent select board meeting.
James Meneses, who has 19 years in law enforcement, and Michelle Palladini, who has 16 years in law enforcement, were sworn in last Tuesday, police announced.
Both scored highest on the recent promotional process, which included a written examination on criminal law, police policies and criminal procedures. They were also interviewed by the select board.
Prior to becoming a reserve officer in Norfolk in 2011, Meneses started working as a police officer at Dean College in Franklin and rose to lieutenant.
He was hired as a full-time officer in Norfolk in 2012 and has been serving as an acting sergeant since the retirement of Sgt. Kevin Roake in April. He has been a detective in the past several years.
Meneses is the department’s firearm’s instructor and also speaks and understands Portuguese and Spanish. He has assisted surrounding departments and the state Department Of Corrections as an interpreter.
Palladini has worked for the Stonehill College and Franklin police departments before becoming a reserve office in Norfolk in 2012. She became a full-time officer two years later.
Palladini has served as a shift commander for several months during the initial onset of the coronavirus crisis and is also currently a detective and school resource officer.
Palladini is also a certified sexual assault investigator and has taught classes in rape aggression defense tactics and many other lifestyle courses for younger children that have helped them transition into successful young adults, according to police.
She has won numerous awards for the many innovative programs she has developed and implemented throughout the schools and community.
Law enforcement runs in her family. Her husband Chris Palladini is a police officer in Franklin and her father, John Tutunjian, is a retired state police detective lieutenant.
