NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A 2 1/2-story Victorian home off Route 1A was destroyed by a fast-moving, three-alarm fire early Wednesday morning that spread to an adjacent house and shut down the main road for hours.
The fire was reported about 3:35 a.m. at 174 North Washington St. (Route 1A) near Division Street, and firefighters were still battling the blaze about two hours later.
It was initially reported as a porch fire but first arriving firefighters found the whole house engulfed, and part of the roof collapsed about an hour later.
The fire extended to a second home and heavy fire was reported in that house as well.
All occupants made it out of the homes safely, fire officials said, and the Red Cross was helping two to three families find housing.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down about 4:30 a.m., and the fire essentially out by 6 a.m.
Firefighters from Plainville, Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton, Wrentham, Seekonk, Cumberland and Pawtucket helped battle the blaze.
At one time, nine fire hoses were trained on flames.
Rehoboth and Raynham firefighters staffed the fire station.
Live electric wires were reported and North Attleboro Electric workers shut off power. Gas service was also cut.
Multiple fire hydrants were tapped and the local water department was notified as were the town's building and electrical inspectors and town manager.
The state fire marshal's office was also alerted.
The five-bedroom home destroyed by the fire was built in 1900 and sold last year, real estate records show.
