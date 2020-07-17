NORTON -- A 51-year-old local resident was ordered held without bail Friday following a raid on his Oak Street home in which police say they recovered over 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine and more than $4,600 in cash.
Wearing a "Best Dad Ever" T-shirt, Michael A. Rouillard, 31, of 87 Oak St., pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of suboxone and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
He faces a probation violation hearing Aug. 13.
Rouillard was the target of a two-month undercover investigation by local detectives and the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force into crack cocaine sales, according to prosecutors.
Also arrested was Corey S. Nixon, 31, also of Oak Street, whom police allege went to Rouillard’s home to buy and smoke crack cocaine.
Nixon was ordered to undergo evaluation at the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center in Plymouth.
Local police and task force members executed a search warrant on Rouillard’s home about 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
When police officers arrived, Nixon allegedly ran into the house and yelled “cops, cops, cops,” Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier said, reading from a police report.
Police found the two defendants in the breezeway of the home and placed them in custody, according to a police report.
Rouillard allegedly told police Nixon was there to buy crack cocaine and that Nixon cuts his grass and drives him around.
In addition to the alleged cocaine and cash, police say they found three suboxone pills, a glass pipe, a digital scale with a white-powder residue on it and plastic baggies with the corners cut.
Rouillard, who his lawyer described as the father of three children, was placed on probation in September 2019 for cocaine possession.
He was given a one-year jail sentence with 60 days to serve and the balance suspended for one year, a probation officer testified during a hearing.
His lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, pleaded with the judge to not send Rouillard to jail. He said his client cooperated with police and that he would challenge the legal grounds for the arrest.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle, Nixon’s mother, Vickie Nixon, said she asked the court to commit her son to drug treatment because “he needs help.” She said he has been sent to rehabilitation centers twice before.
“He spent his whole stimulus check on crack,” she said, adding that her son began using drugs as a teenager.
Nixon suffered a broken ankle about two weeks ago and was not brought from his holding cell into the courtroom for arraignment.
Through his lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence, he disputed he had a drug problem and did not want to be committed.
A court clinician testified by teleconference that she recommended Nixon be sent for treatment based on her interviews with him, his mother and police, and her review of police reports in the case.
Nixon pleaded innocent to conspiracy to violate drug laws.
But Steingold argued the charge should be dismissed because his client had $40 on him, no drugs and that the only evidence against him is the uncorroborated statements from his co-defendant.
“He was merely present,” Steingold said.
Judge Michele Armour denied Steingold’s request to dismiss the charge but the defense lawyer can renew it later in a pretrial motion.
The defendants were ordered to have no contact with each other while the case is pending.
Nixon is due back in court Sept. 1 for a pretrial conference.
