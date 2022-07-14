ATTLEBORO — Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured Thursday night in an accident on Rocklawn Avenue.
The victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with what a fire official described as potentially life-threatening injuries.
The accident was reported about 8 p.m. near 168 Rocklawn Ave., and the motorcycle may have hit a large rock, a firefighter said.
State police accident reconstruction team members were called to the scene, as they usually are for very serious accidents, and the road was shut down for some time.
Rocklawn Avenue is a narrow, winding road off West Street and goes near the North Attleboro line. No other information was available Thursday night.