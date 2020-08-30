NORTH ATTLEBORO — A man and woman walking on Adamsdale Road were seriously injured Sunday afternoon when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver.
The man, who is in his 60s, was in critical condition and the woman, about 60, was in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police.
They were struck by a pickup truck while walking in the area of 107 Adamsdale Road, which is near Galway Drive, according to police.
A neighbor called 911 to report the incident at about 3 p.m., police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
The pickup truck was a white GMC Sierra 2500, possibly between 2007 and 2014, DiRenzo said.
Police said the truck’s passenger side mirror is missing its glass.
The incident was under investigation by local police and state police accident reconstruction experts, DiRenzo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.