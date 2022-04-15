SEEKONK — Two people were seriously hurt at Lowe’s Thursday afternoon when a pressurized machine ruptured, Seekonk Police Chief Sandra Lowery said.
The victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Although the injuries were described as severe, they were not life-threatening, Lowery said in an email Friday. It was not clear whether the victims were customers or employees.
The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. at the Lowe’s at 1000 Fall River Ave. (Route 114A).
Police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
East Providence rescue officials assisted local rescue personnel.
Officials were at the scene for about two hours, Lowery said.
Attleboro and Rehoboth firefighters covered the town’s fire stations.