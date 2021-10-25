ATTLEBORO -- When city council President Mark Cooper decided not to seek reelection after five terms of service, two candidates came forward to vie for his Ward 2 council seat.
Tanuja Goulet Arany, 44, said she’s running because she “wants to help Attleboro thrive into the future.”
She said constituent service is important to her and she aims to help connect citizens with the services they need.
Arany said she will also advocate for healthy air, water and food and find ways to reduce speeding on the roads.
She will advocate for the construction of more sidewalks on main roads and to lessen the costs to live in Attleboro, she said.
In addition, Arany aims to support efforts on downtown revitalization and to support the city’s education system.
“I think I’m the best choice to serve Attleboro from Ward 2 because I will support positive, inclusive, and forward-looking initiatives for the city,” said told The Sun Chronicle.
Arany is a third-generation city resident and the daughter of Gary and Sandy Goulet who ran a plumbing business here for years.
She has owned her own acupuncture business for more than five years.
Her campaigning has exposed her to many people she's proud of.
"I’ve had the pleasure of speaking with people who knew different generations of my family," she said. "Everyone I’ve met is a testament to the hardworking character of this city."
Her opponent, Kelly A. Bennett, 39, a lawyer who has served in the National Guard for 22 years, said she’s running for the seat because “Ward 2 deserves to have an experienced and independent voice at the council.”
She aims to advocate for schools and raise awareness about the increased need for traffic safety in city neighborhoods.
In addition she intends to advocate for seniors.
Bennett said her expertise in government contracting and fiscal law will help with budget planning.
She intends to push for improvements in public buildings and infrastructure.
And Bennett said she would seek to mitigate impacts on residents when the city changes the way it operates.
Bennett, an Attleboro High School graduate with two kids in city schools, is currently a member of the Municipal Building Commission and the School Building Committee.
That public service will be an asset for Ward 2 and the city, she said.
“I'd like the voters of Ward 2 to know that I am one of their own,” she said. “I’m an experienced professional looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve, here at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.