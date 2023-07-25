ATTLEBORO — There are changes in polling places coming for the Nov. 7 election.
The Ward 2 polling place, previously at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church on North Main Street, will be at Studley Elementary School, 299 Rathbun Willard Drive.
The Ward 3 polling place, formerly at Willett Elementary School on Watson Avenue, will be at the Marketplace Bistro area at the new high school, 1 Blue Pride Way.
The city council OK’d the changes last week in a 9-0 vote.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
