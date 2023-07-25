New AHS Entrance
ATTLEBORO — There are changes in polling places coming for the Nov. 7 election.

The Ward 2 polling place, previously at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church on North Main Street, will be at Studley Elementary School, 299 Rathbun Willard Drive.

