ATTLEBORO — Local officials are trying to gather input on parking issues in the downtown area.
Two public sessions intended to share collected data and discuss parking ideas will be held Monday. The first is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Attleboro Public Library and the second is from 5 to 7p.m. at Attleboro Norton YMCA.
“The city has been working to understand some of the parking challenges and opportunities downtown, and (has) both spoken with stakeholders and heard from the public about their parking experiences via a survey,” city officials said. “Now, representatives want to hear what you think are the best ideas to make parking work better for the different types of users.”
Feedback will be considered in final recommendations and a report to Attleboro officials.
The survey can be found at www.cityofattleboro.us.