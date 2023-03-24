ATTLEBORO — It didn’t take long for candidates to emerge for the special election to replace former at-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone, who is now mayor.
Laurie Sawyer of 136 Curtis Ave. took out nomination papers Friday morning and Jonathan F. Tavares of 7 Gardner Ave. took them out in the afternoon.
They will need to gather 100 signatures of registered voters in Attleboro to make it to the ballot.
The papers are due back on April 7.
The special election is scheduled for June 6.
A special election is needed because DeSimone was elected mayor on Feb. 28 in another special election to fill out the remainder of former mayor Paul Heroux’s term.
A “ballot position” lottery for the at-large council seat election will be held on April 20.
Whoever gets elected will be up for reelection in the fall after serving just four and a half months.
Sawyer and Tavares are also running for council seats in the fall election.
Heroux, who served for five years, left the mayor’s office to become sheriff of Bristol County.
DeSimone bested then-acting mayor Jay DiLisio, 49% to 42%, in the Feb. 28 election.
John Davis and Timothy Barone also ran, but together garnered less than 10% of the vote.
