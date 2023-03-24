Attleboro City Hall building file photo

ATTLEBORO — It didn’t take long for candidates to emerge for the special election to replace former at-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone, who is now mayor.

Laurie Sawyer of 136 Curtis Ave. took out nomination papers Friday morning and Jonathan F. Tavares of 7 Gardner Ave. took them out in the afternoon.

