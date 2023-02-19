SEEKONK — The April 3 annual town election will present races for board of selectmen and school committee.
Pamela Pozzi and former selectwoman Michelle Hines will be trying to unseat incumbents David Andrade and Adam Petronio for two three-year seats expiring on the board of selectmen.
Andrade, a former board chairman, has been a selectman since 2014 and is eyeing a fourth term. Petronio is wrapping up his first term.
Bernard Luger and Kyle Juckett are vying for a three-year seat on the school board.
School committee Chairwoman Erin Brouillette isn’t running for re-election.
It initially appeared that there might be two more contests but two residents didn’t return nomination papers by last week’s deadline, said Town Clerk Florice Craig, who will be running unopposed for another three years.
Planning board member Phoebe Lee Dunn also faces no opposition after Sandra Lopes failed to return papers for the five-year seat.
And former town clerk Janet Parker has no challenger for a board of assessor spot held by Ed McGovern, who took out but didn’t return papers for the three-year term.
Guy Larrimer is running for a three-year water commission spot currently held by Chairman Douglas Brown, who isn’t a candidate. Jeffrey Starr Mararian intends to run for the seat as a write-in candidate as he has done in several elections for various offices.
Library trustees Fred Slemon and Catherine Capello returned candidacy papers for re-election to three-year seats. Also returning papers was Town Moderator Peter Hoogerzeil for another three years.
No one took out papers for housing authority, a five-year term. The office is held by David Gault and can be filled by write-in votes at the election.