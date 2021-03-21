WRENTHAM — Two occupants of a 2 1/2-story house are homeless following an early morning fire Sunday that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Fire Chief Antonio Marino said the fire at 91 Phillips Lane was reported at 9:58 a.m., when a caller reported flames coming from a second floor window.
The homeowner and his brother were able to safely escape from the burning home, the chief said.
The first engine on the scene entered the home through a side door and was able to advance a hose line into the area of the fire and make an aggressive attack, he said.
Marino said he was pleased how well the first responding firefighters planned their attack, entered the building and contained the fire.
The flames were contained to a bedroom where the fire started, but the second floor suffered heavy smoke and water damage, he said.
When the fire was reported, the mutual aid system brought assistance to the fire scene from Franklin, Plainville, Foxboro and North Attleboro, he added. Walpole also provided station coverage.
While providing station coverage, Walpole, along with another mutual aid community, assisted with a significant medical call in town, Marino said.
The cause of the fire appears to be careless disposal of smoking materials, but the investigation into the official cause of the fire continues, the chief said.
He said the residents of the home were lucky that they noticed the fire, because the house didn’t have any working smoke detectors.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents.
The chief said this is the third significant fire in town in the last four or five weeks, which is above average.
