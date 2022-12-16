NORTON — Two residents have pulled nomination papers to run for a vacancy on the select board. A special election will be held Feb. 11.
Cody Thompson, who has been a member of the economic development commission and ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate for the board in last April’s annual town election, and Alec E. Rich III, who had been a water and sewer commissioner and EDC member, pulled papers, and Rich has returned his.
“He has met the required amount of certified signatures needed to be on the ballot,” Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
Thompson launched one of the most successful local write-in campaigns in years at the spring election, getting 415 votes.
The total fell short of the two official candidates who were elected to the select board. Former finance committee member Kevin Snyder got 707 votes and former planning board member Steven Hornsby received 542. A third candidate on the ballot, Robert Welsh, got 509 votes.
Thompson had said he decided to launch his late campaign after some board candidates balked at debating, he became discouraged with the negative comments that ensued on social media, and he wanted to give voters another choice.
This time around, board members are at odds over the chair position and other matters some view as a power struggle.
The special election is being held to fill the vacancy on the select board left by the resignation of Christine Deveau. While Deveau didn’t confirm widespread talk her departure is the result of political infighting on the board, she did post on social media that “family, health and happiness come first.”
Deveau was the vice chair of the select board, and her term expires in the spring of 2024. She was first elected in April 2021 along with board Chair Megan Artz.
Select board members two weeks ago voted unanimously to call the special election instead of waiting the four months until the spring election. It costs several thousand dollars to hold elections.
As it is, the election is being held a little over two months before the annual election, but board members decided despite a new member likely attending only a handful of meetings before the election, they agreed it’s a busy time with budget season and the upcoming annual town meeting and other business.
The deadline to take out candidacy papers is Thursday and the deadline to return them is Jan. 6.
Anyone with questions about the election can call the town clerk’s office at 508-285-0230.