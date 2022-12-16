norton town hall building file photo

Norton Town Hall

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTON — Two residents have pulled nomination papers to run for a vacancy on the select board. A special election will be held Feb. 11.

Cody Thompson, who has been a member of the economic development commission and ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate for the board in last April’s annual town election, and Alec E. Rich III, who had been a water and sewer commissioner and EDC member, pulled papers, and Rich has returned his.