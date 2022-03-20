Two Providence men have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in bilking home improvement stores in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Seekonk and Rhode Island out of more than $160,000.
Jose Brens, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $140,578 in restitution, the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.
Jose R. Delarosa, 45, was sentenced to one year and ordered to pay $20,141 in restitution.
Brens pleaded guilty on Dec. 13 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and six counts of access device fraud.
Delarosa pleaded guilty on Dec.16 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and four counts of access device fraud.
Both admitted that they and others unlawfully obtained credit card information to purchase construction tools and building supplies from at least six Home Depot and Lowes stores in Rhode Island and the Attleboro area, according to court records.
The two men and others used the stolen information to visit the stores and repeatedly make purchases of between $1,000 and $4,000.
The scheme came to light when a Smithfield, R.I. resident contacted the police in 2018 to report that his credit card information was used to purchase $2,100 worth of construction items at a nearby Home Depot, according to court records.
The men were charged after a joint investigation with the U.S. Secret Service and Smithfield police as well as police in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Seekonk and Mansfield.