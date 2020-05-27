SEEKONK -- Two local police officers are being considered for recognition for saving an unresponsive woman last week, Interim Police Chief David Enos said Wednesday.
Officers Christopher Platt-Hanoian and Douglas Hood were called to assist with a medical call last Thursday for the woman, who had no pulse and was not breathing.
The officers quickly initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation and used an automatic electronic defibrillator.
"Because of their quick response and heroic actions, the woman is still with us today," police said in a statement.
Enos said the incident involving the officers has been submitted to the department's award's committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.