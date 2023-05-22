FOXBORO — Two drivers were seriously injured Monday night when a van and a truck collided on Route 1 in front of the state police barracks near Route 140.
FOXBORO — Two drivers were seriously injured Monday night when a van and a truck collided on Route 1 in front of the state police barracks near Route 140.
The crash was reported about 6 p.m. and was under investigation, according to state police.
A trooper assigned to the desk at the barracks heard a loud crash and went outside, state police said.
A 57-year-old man from Boston driving a 2006 Ford Econoline van and a 64-year-old Norwell man driving a 2001 Ford truck were seriously injured, according to state police.
A medical helicopter responded and landed at Gillette Stadium.
No other details were immediately available.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
